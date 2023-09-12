Le poisson pourrit toujours par la tête?
78% des ukrainiens sondés estiment que leur Président est directement responsable de la corruption au sein de son gouvernement et de ses administrations.
Poll: Most Ukrainians consider president directly responsible for corruption in government
According to a recent poll published by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, 78% of surveyed Ukrainians believe that the president bears direct responsibility for corruption in the government and regional administrations. Only 18% of respondents disagreed with this statement.