While it has been THE fundamental source of deflation for the past 20 years, China will now export inflation.

This country locked up for 2 years nearly 19% of the universal population that were prevented from consuming. This 1.4 billion individual now liberated will rush to buy, go out, live… with the global inflationary consequences that we can easily imagine.

Incidentally, tourists from China are preparing to surge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...