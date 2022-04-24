China: a disaster in the making

China is of course suffering head-on the consequences of its only-child policy – introduced in 1980 – that has had devastating consequences on many levels. But it is not just the crucial renewal rate of its population that has been disrupted. This measure, that has a civilisation-wide reach, has also left a deep scar on the Chinese people who have widely accepted – had it etched into their genes even – not having more than one child per family. Additionally, the explosion of the national property market and the high price of a good education have made work a losing battle. The result of all this is a situation where China’s familial structure is now known as a “4-2-1” formation, with 4 grandparents, 2 spouses, and 1 infant. It is therefore not surprising that Chinese society has adapted to this constraint and the financial burden of supporting grandparents, leading to the inevitable consequence of having only one child. The labour market indeed remains in disarray with potential employers routinely interviewing young female candidates for a job on the basis of their desire to have a child and on their relationship status, if they share their life with a partner basically. This veritable discrimination against young women in the Chinese labour force is clearly sapping their career prospects as they are accused of not being able to properly fulfil both their professional and familial responsibilities.