A US dilemma ?

The United States is not wrong to support Ukraine because a Russian defeat is in their interest. However, the American and Ukrainian objectives do not quite coincide because the USA has achieved theirs while the Ukrainians have not yet. Therefore, the former are eager to bring Russia back to the negotiating table when the Ukrainians fiercely oppose it.

In this context, Ukrainian influence on US foreign policy is now significantly more prominent than Russian. Ukraine has become an interventionist power towards the USA and towards Europe, while Russia now has only a very moderate importance, relegated and reduced to being able to buy advertisements on Facebook in an attempt to influence the opinions.

Will Biden have the guts to rein in Zelensky?

Nothing is less sure.

