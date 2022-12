346 interest rate hikes have taken place to date around the world, an absolute record since the 1980s !

The only weapon to counter inflation is for the key rate of a central bank to exceed the rate of inflation by around 150 basis points, knowing that this rate must be maintained at these levels long enough.

Are central banks ready to do so? YES

Will this cause a recession? YES

