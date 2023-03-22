CS: the infernal chronology
Credit Suisse fines by Year:
2022: $700 million
2021: $280 million
2018: $90 million
2017: $5.4 billion
2016: $240 million
2014: $3.7 billion
2012: $120 million
2009: $536 million
2008: $15 million
2003: $275 million
2002: $350 million
Credit Suisse has been fined over 50 times for a total of $11.4 billion since 2000, an average of $570 million/year. That’s 4 times the $3.25 billion that UBS just paid to acquire them.
Question: Did they commit a crime or is it just the cost of doing business ?