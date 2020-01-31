Brexit: the irreversible decline of a proud nation

This 31st January 2020 will be known for a rolling back of freedoms, as Brexit tells above all the story of closure, a victory – not by KO but on points – for the partisans of a Great Britain that is revising its ambitions considerably downwards. Without it, the European Union will still count 450 million citizens, still make up about 20% of global GDP, and could neglect this partner that accounts for less than 10% of its trade balance.This member’s exit will of course be a loss, but a relatively small one after all, and comparable to Texas leaving the United States of America. Outside the Union, the United Kingdom will still be forced to align with European regulations despite its current government’s bluster, who claim that abandoning Brussels’ directives on finance, the environment, consumer goods and other matters will allow it to prosper. Without Europe, the UK will still have to face up to its massive failures that have nothing to do with the EU, namely its deficient infrastructure, weak productivity, anaemic investment, and regional inequalities that are all typically British problems.