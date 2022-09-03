Michel Santi is a French-Swiss economist, financier, writer, advisor to central banks and sovereign funds. For several years, he was a Professor of Finance in Geneva, Switzerland.

He was a member of the World Economic Forum in Davos, and of the IFRI – first french Think Tank.

He is a founding and a qualified (founding) member of the Brussels based NGO “Finance Watch” active in regulating banking and finance.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, he is the son of a French diplomat. He lived in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Lebanon, Egypt and Turkey.

Michel Santi started his finance career in 1986 with Banque Indosuez in Geneva, subsequently worked with Royal Bank of Canada, Discount Bank, United Overseas Bank (the BNP Group) also in Switzerland, as head of their financial markets and trading Department.

Between 1993 and 2005, he co-founded the first independent asset management company in Geneva and created three hedge funds.

In 2005, he decided to leave the world of trading and finance so he could dedicate his full attention to macroeconomic analysis requested by central banks in emerging countries and sovereign wealth funds. Since 2007 he has written his own blog, which is daily quoted by the Swiss and the French press. This blog contains all articles written by Michel Santi since 1993, about 3’000 in all. He is the author of several macro books on the financial crisis, on the European Union fiasco, and he was one of the very first voices to denounce austerity and economic orthodoxy .

In 2015, after 30 years of experience in major economical and financial institutions, he decided to create Art Trading & Finance in Geneva, a family office active in Art and in the alternative investments.

He also served on the board of several financial institutions around the world, and is currently a a Senior member of LIFE (Lebanese International Financial Executives).

He writes economic columns in the french speaking press and regularly appears on TV to express his views on financial / economic topics. Michel Santi is a weekly columnist since several years at the Agefi in Switzerland, at La Tribune in France and at l’Orient le Jour in Lebanon.

Michel has a Senior Master in Economic Law from the University of Nice – France, with a specialization as a bank and a finance attorney.

